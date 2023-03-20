Skip to main content
      Poland 2022/23 Match Home
      Poland 2022/23 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Poland 2022/23 Match Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
      €139.99
      Poland 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Poland 2022/23 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Poland 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      Poland 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Poland 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Poland 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €69.99
      Poland 2022/23 Home
      Poland 2022/23 Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Poland 2022/23 Home
      Women's Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      €49.99
      Poland 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Poland 2022/23 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Poland 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €89.99
      Poland Academy Pro
      Poland Academy Pro Men's Knit Football Jacket
      Sustainable Materials
      Poland Academy Pro
      Men's Knit Football Jacket
      €84.99
      Poland 2020 Stadium Home
      Poland 2020 Stadium Home Older Kids' Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Poland 2020 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Football Shirt

      Poland home kits 2022/20233: pride on the pitch

      Show your passion with the new Poland home kits from Nike. Each piece is crafted with authentic design details, such as the team crest. Meanwhile, Poland's signature home colours create a pitch-ready look.

      Whether you're repping Poland as you play or cheering from the stands at Stadion Narodowy, Nike Poland home shirts are designed with optimal comfort in mind. You'll find shirts made with innovative Dri-FIT technology to keep you dry and comfortable, as well as lightweight fabrics for extra breathability as the game heats up. Look out for the Nike Swoosh alongside the crest on Poland home jerseys.

      Let little football champions show their support with Poland home kits for kids. Lightweight sweat-wicking fabrics keep kids cool, while shorts with elasticated waistbands deliver a comfortable fit. Complete their look with matching socks in Poland's home colours and a pair of their favourite Swoosh-stamped football boots.