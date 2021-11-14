Imagine a shoe you didn't have to tie but could just step in and go. The Nike Glide FlyEase makes your dreams a reality with a FlyEase design that lets you get into your shoes with little effort. Plush and comfortable, it's got cushioning made from ZoomX foam for a responsive ride.
4 Stars
Y A. - 14 Nov 2021
It’s good for everyday use. Only the thing I’m worrying is a bit loose around my ankles.
G I. - 21 Sept 2021
Not ideal for children/men with DAFOs. I bought them for my son who wears DAFOS and the shoe is not near wide enough. I thought that was the purpose of Nike making this shoe, but apparently not.
D A. - 08 Sept 2021
Great, great show for my Autistic Son.