      Nike Force 1 LE

      Younger Kids' Shoe

      HRK 534.95

      Highly Rated
      White/White
      Black/Black

      This is what legends are made of. The Nike Force 1 LE brings back the '82 hardwood icon into an everyday style in all-white or all-black. Let the durability, cushioning and feel introduce little feet to a classic.

      • Colour Shown: White/White
      • Style: DH2925-111

      Size & Fit

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over 1,250 kn.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (21)

      4.6 Stars

      • nice product

        AurielleC232854262 - 05 Sept 2022

        GOOD SHOE LOVE IT

      • Stepping in my AF1

        10261923631 - 29 Jun 2022

        I love these kicks, you can never go wrong with a pair of AF1. My only concern is they run a little big. However I will be shelving these until he grow into them.

      • Love!!

        Guest G. - 12 Jan 2022

        Fits perfectly and comfortable!