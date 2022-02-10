Skip to main content
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike

      Men's Football Drill Top

      HRK 278
      HRK 419.95
      33% off

      Neptune Green/Neptune Green/Light Menta/White
      Black/Black/Anthracite/White
      Medium Olive/Night Forest/Medium Olive/White
      Light Curry/Laser Orange/Light Curry/Siren Red

      The Nike Dri-FIT Strike Top features design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars. A slim, streamlined fit ensures that nothing comes between you and the ball, and sweat-wicking fabric helps keep you cool and composed while fine-tuning your skills.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Anthracite/White
      • Style: DH8732-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'1" (186cm approx.)
      • Slim fit for a tailored feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over 1,250 kn.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (3)

      5 Stars

      • Love this Top

        Stevie G - 10 Feb 2022

        Real as everly Like this top excellent quality and 5 star service

      • sleek top

        b20f999b-0fd5-4151-bc91-e7dfb71d595a - 30 Jan 2022

        fitted look smooth strechy material very light in feel perfect fit great addition to strike football shorts

      • The look and feel is very good. The fit is perfect

        M A. - 21 Jan 2022

        The best training top I have purchased