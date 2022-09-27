Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika

      Women's Standard Fit Tank

      HRK 199.95

      Highly Rated
      Alligator/White
      Light Thistle/White
      Worn Blue/White
      Atmosphere/White
      Black/White

      The Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika Tank is our most versatile top, designed for all the ways you work out—from the machines to the mat to the miles. Soft, smooth fabric (made from 100% recycled polyester fibres) comes in a breathable silhouette to keep you cool and dry.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White
      • Style: DD4941-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S and is 5'11" (180cm approx.)
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (28)

      4.3 Stars

      • Slinky Back

        cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - 27 Sept 2022

        I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.

      • Comfortable but……

        7047659792 - 15 Sept 2022

        I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…

      • Very cust IF you have a HUGE chest

        DEBBIEW268167665 - 06 Aug 2022

        Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.