Stretchy and race-ready, these tight shorts give you exceptional support while you focus on your run. They're made from our advanced sweat-wicking technology, integrating innovative features and lightweight materials with precision fit, to help keep you cool at your fastest, from start to finish.
Free standard delivery on orders over 1,250 kn.
4.2 Stars
JaniceM530494915 - 15 Nov 2020
I love the color- better than photo. Studied reviews before purchased and had to wait for what i thought would be my size (S) to come in stock. Although fit they come up slightly too loose with no grip on thighs around hem. would have given an extra star. Would love Nike to send XS to try / replace but non in stock. Only worn once. Expensive for what they are.
charlief417790880 - 03 Oct 2020
Was hoping to wear these for lifting. I loved the fabric but the hem was too tight around the thighs in both S and M, making the logo stretch out weirdly. Maybe not the best option for more athletic thighs and will sadly have to return them. For reference I wear a S in Nike Pro loose and M in Nike Pro tight shorts.
EllaH81807034 - 16 Aug 2020
These are by far my favorite shorts for running. they are ridiculously comfortable and keep me cool on 5 mile runs (even in Texas heat!). I'm 5'2 and have a 26" waist and I ordered a small. They fit perfectly! The size guide does say that 26" can be a S or XS, but honestly I think the XS would be best for 25" and down. Anyway, I want these in every color possible and am probably going to have to wash them everyday because my other spandex just don't even compare.