      Nike Brasilia JDI

      Kids' Backpack (Mini)

      HRK 174.95

      Highly Rated
      Canyon Rust/Arctic Orange/Arctic Orange
      Midnight Navy/Midnight Navy/White
      Enamel Green/Sail/Malachite
      Light Madder Root/Light Madder Root/Black
      Black/Black
      Black/Black/White

      Don't be fooled by its small size, the Nike Brasilia JDI Backpack is plenty spacious.With zipped pockets, water bottle storage and comfy straps, this bag is easy to carry for your daily adventures.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: BA5559-013

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over 1,250 kn.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (185)

      4.8 Stars

      • Must have

        Naelm - 08 Sept 2022

        Great quality, and great size and price! Totally recommend

      • Great backpack

        Toni886 - 30 Aug 2022

        My kids love them, perfect size little travel backpack for kids

      • Perfect fit

        Zen77 - 27 Aug 2022

        Absolutely perfect for what I needed. Perfectly sized for the little things in life.