The Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE brings back the '82 hardwood icon into an everyday style in all-white or all-black.The durability, feel and Air-Sole cushioning are still there in this classic style you know and love.
4.8 Stars
M A. - 16 Dec 2021
They are amazing 😻
Lea M. - 10 Nov 2021
never out of style, love my af1s
J A. - 08 Nov 2021
My son loves his new shoes. He’s a tall 8 year old so maybe it doesn’t relate or matter, but the top velcro on each shoe are at the end. Thus, it’s barely able to stay connected, if at all. He has about a half inch in front of his toes. Anyway, he’s had Nike a lot and maybe it’s just a fluke thing. Otherwise, they’re great!