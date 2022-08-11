The Nike Air Dri-FIT Fast Leggings use lush velour and brushed fabric for plush comfort on every mile. Reflective design elements light up your route while plenty of pockets deliver the storage needed to carry your essentials.
2.3 Stars
Jadev01 - 11 Aug 2022
Terrible fee to them an not explained as half velvet
Hels - 07 Jun 2022
These don't look anything like the photo online. Awful velvety material on the back of the legs and butt which clings to everything!
Charlotte - 04 May 2022
Firstly they look really nice, and feel great. They have a little drawn string to help them stay up and 2 pockets which is super helpful.