Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Sustainable Materials

      Nike ACG

      Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

      HRK 344.95

      We went to Iceland, and all we came back with was this roomy T-shirt. Well, not really, but the tee was inspired by our journey, complete with a graphic featuring some of the region's famous caves. It's got a structured feel, giving you a little extra warmth as your first layer. This product is made from 100% sustainable materials, using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibres. The blend is at least 10% recycled fibres or at least 10% organic cotton fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Light Army
      • Style: DJ5774-320

      Size & Fit

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over 1,250 kn.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      How This Was Made

      • Combining recycled polyester and organic cotton creates a performance material that reduces carbon emissions, water and chemical inputs compared to blends made from virgin polyester and conventionally grown cotton.
      • Organic cotton is grown without synthetic chemicals and uses less water than conventional cotton. Recycled polyester reduces waste and reduces carbon emissions by approximately 30% compared to virgin polyester.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike ACG.