Let's Go Play!
Meet Playlist, a YouTube series that's filled with creative activities for kids to try anywhere, any time. Random creative games? Yep! LOL challenges and awesome athlete interviews? Yep again. Explore the activities below and take screen time to PLAYTIME!
Wheel of Sport 🤡
The Wheel of Sport brings the element of chance to games and challenges for kids and grown-ups alike.
Shake-Ups 🌀
Playtime gets shook by turning classic workout moves, like push-ups and planks, into games, like plank portraits and secret-handshake squats.
#TheReplay ⏪
Pro athletes show kids how to do a quirky sports challenge along with tips to adapt and practise it until kids can master it themselves.
60-Second Hangs ⏱
Best way to spend 60 seconds? Hold an active pose and pepper your favourite athlete with your burning questions.
Additional Activities
Jordan x Nike Playlist Takeover
For the first time ever, Jordan Brand and Russell Westbrook take over Nike Playlist for a special episode!