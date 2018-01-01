ADDED TO CART
ERIC KOSTON

As one traces the evolution of modern street skating from its earliest foundation, Nike SB pro skateboarder Eric Koston has served as a visionary and pioneer each step of the way. Since turning pro in 1992, Koston has remained unfadeable in both a cut-throat contest capacity as well as on the raw street level, all while never seeming to take any of it all that seriously. The wheels are always in motion, even when off his board, as Koston has helped advance skateboarding through his dedicated approach to footwear design, print journalism, online media and beyond.

NIKE SB KOSTON 3 HYPERFEEL

Koston's Choice: Broadfeel Perfection Benefits
 • Lunarlon and Zoom Air combine for pinnacle heel protection and boardfeel.
• Thin web outsole enables go-to flick and flexibility.
• Flyknit collar and Flywire cables provide mid-foot lockdown.

NIKE SB KOSTON MAX

Made with insights from the legend himself. Benefits
 • Flexible mesh upper provides breathability
• Exposed Flywire cables deliver dynamic lockdown
• Max Air unit under the heel for superb cushioning

NIKE SB ERIC KOSTON 1

Plush comfort and impact protection with Lunarlon technology. Benefits
 • Ultra-lightweight Lunarlon sockliner for soft yet responsive shock absorption
• Neoprene collar for superior comfort around the ankle
• Low-ride cupsole for comfort and an optimum boardfeel

