If your calves (or hamstrings, or IT bands, or hips or...) are tight, don't worry - you're not alone! It's
incredibly common for runners to have one or two tight spots, especially if you’re new to the sport or
logging a lot of miles. But that doesn't mean you should just grin and bear it. Loosening things up
with a little yoga every now and then will make you stronger, fitter and more flexible both on the road
and off. It could also reduce your risk of injury.For starters, try these runner-friendly exercises from Nike Master Trainer Traci Copeland. A quick
sample from her new 30-minute "Reach and Recharge" workout on the Nike+ Training Club app, this
power-building flow can be performed whenever, wherever (on the track, at home, on-the-go) to
help you rise, release and recharge.
DOWNWARD FACING DOG HIGH PLANKBenefits: Strengthens your arms, abs and back; improves core stability; stretches your hips
and hamstrings; opens up your back and shoulders.1. Tilt tailbone towards the sky to form a triangle. Ground heels down with legs straight and pull navel
in towards the spine. Press chest back towards feet and relax head and neck.2. Rising onto toes, move weight over shoulders to form a High Plank. Back straight, hips low.
Hold. Repeat for 30 seconds.
WARRIOR SERIESBenefits: Strengthens your arms, back, abs, hips, legs; stretches your shoulders, neck, chest,
hips, legs; improves balance.1. Start in Downward Facing Dog. Tilt tailbone towards the sky to form a triangle. Ground heels down
with legs straight and pull navel in towards the spine. Press chest back towards feet and relax head
and neck.2. Step right foot forward to Warrior 1 and hold for one breath. Ground the back heel, positioning foot
on an angle.3. Open up to Warrior 2, rotating torso to the left, and lower arms to 180 degrees. Right arm pointed to
the front and left arm to the back. Drop shoulders. Arms level.4. Turn right palm to face up, arching back and sweeping arm up.5. Hinge at the hips and place hands on either side of the front foot. Back foot rotates to face the front.6. Step back into High Plank Pose. Weight over shoulders. Back straight.7. Lower into Low Plank Pose.8. Come up into Upward Facing Dog. Return to Downward Facing Dog. Repeat for 2 minutes.
IT BAND STRADDLE FORWARD FOLDBenefits: Stretches your IT bands, back, hips and backs of legs (hamstrings, calves)1. Come into a Downward Facing Dog. Tilt tailbone towards the sky to form a triangle. Ground heels
down with legs straight and pull navel towards the spine. Press chest back towards feet and relax
head and neck.2. Step right foot between hands.3. Rotating torso, keep left palm on the floor and extend right hand to the sky. Keep back leg straight.
Hold.4. Straighten front leg, pulling up from the hips. Position back foot on an angle. Hold for 25 seconds.5. Place right hand down and rotate hips, arms, chest to the left into straddle fold. Relax neck and
shoulders. Hold for 25 seconds. Repeat sequence on opposite side.6. Step right foot between hands. Come into a Downward Facing Dog. Tilt tailbone towards the sky to
form a triangle. Ground heels down with legs straight and pull navel in towards the spine. Press
chest back towards feet and relax head and neck. Repeat for 3 minutes.
RECLINING PIGEON
Benefits: Stretches your hips, hamstrings and quads
1. Lying on the ground, bend knees and bring feet together.
2. Cross left leg over right leg forming a Figure 4 shape. Clasp hands behind right leg.
3. Bring both legs towards chest. Repeat for 30 seconds; switch sides and repeat.
