1 // WARM UP Before you begin to pick up the pace it’s essential to warm up. Begin with 5-10 minutes of easy running. To raise your pulse,

get your blood flowing, and warm-up your muscles for running. Follow this with a few dynamic stretches to loosen up your

muscles further – you could try a series of high-knee skipping, butt-kicks (kicking your heels towards your glutes), walking

lunges, or leg swings (hold something stable and then swing one leg at a time across your torso).



Remember to cool down once you’ve finished your run to help bring your body back to a resting state. 5-10 minutes of easy

running or brisk walking will help flush out the lactic acid from your muscles.



"Warming up means you're going to increase blood flow and body temperature, plus improve your coordination and range

of motion. All of these things translate into better form and improved speed."

—NRC Chicago Coach Robyn LaLonde

