Don't look at yourself as a marathoner or a 10k runner or 5k runner. You are a runner.

That means you run. And that means you can train for a marathon or a 5k or an indoor track race.

It means you can hit the roads or the trails. It also means you don't have to be training for an

actual race. Running can simply be a way to find peace or strength or recovery. So don't rely on a

race or a time to be your sole motivation to start. Make sure that the race schedule or goals you've set

for yourself are not only challenging, but are also fun. If you want to be the most elite version of

yourself and achieve some cool things along the way, then you need to be excited about the journey.