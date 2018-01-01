WHAT'S NEW ABOUT COACHING?

-Whether you're training to unlock your next race PR, or just

looking to get started and get your stride right, we've got you

covered. We've added the 15K distance to our race plans, new

programs for runners looking to "Get Started," and a brand new

"Get More Fit" plan to get you running and training with the

Nike+ Run Club app.

-The Nike+ Coach is designed to deliver your very own

personalized coaching plan, regardless of your goal.

-Our new coaching plans now adapt weekly to optimize your

program so you can reach your goal, even when you miss a

few days.

-We know that your schedule can change on any given week,

and we've made it so your program can, too. Simply hit the

"edit schedule" button to drag and drop workouts to the days of

the week that work best for you.