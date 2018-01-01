BREDPaying homage to the iconic red and black that runs deep in
Jordan DNA, the Air Jordan XXXII 'Bred' soars to new heights
with Flyknit material. Influenced by the Air Jordan II, it features the
mix of materials and iconic details that defined the first
luxury basketball shoe of its kind.
Unleash the energy and responsiveness of the
combination of Zoom Air and Flightspeed.
Formfitting comfort and ultralight support for your quickest moves.
High-strength fibers provide maximum support while incredibly light
yarn replaces stitched or glued panels to dramatically reduce weight.
TWO WEEKS IN FLIGHTNew York-based photographer Sean
Dougherty heads out on tour with Jumpman.