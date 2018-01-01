ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

KYRIE IRVING

SHOP KYRIE COLLECTION
BBALL_HUB_DT_1221_KYRIE4_P1.jpg

KYRIE IRVING The ultimate creator on the court, Kyrie has earned the respect of the league with move
after breathtaking move. It doesn't matter how many defenders are in his way:
if there's a way to create space and make the play, Kyrie finds it.

BBALL_HUB_DT_1221_KYRIE4_P2.jpg
P2_Copy.jpg

FIND YOUR GROOVE:
KYRIE 4 A smothering defence can wreak havoc on your game,
causing the court to feel congested.

All you want is what Kyrie wants—space to crossover,
to cut, to spin, to step back—space to get a bucket.

All you need is what Kyrie has—the cut-sharpening,
defender-shaking decoupled outsole of the Kyrie 4.

BBALL_HUB_DT_1221_KYRIE4_P3A.jpg
BBALL_HUB_DT_1221_KYRIE4_P3B.jpg
BBALL_HUB_DT_1221_KYRIE4_P3B.jpg
BBALL_HUB_DT_1221_KYRIE4_P3C.jpg
Header_Copy.png

MORE KYRIE SHOES Change directions rapidly and smoothly in these Kyrie basketball shoes.

SU18_BBALL_HUB_DT_0420_KYRIE4-TT_P4_exception.jpg
P5_CTA.jpg
SHOP ALL KYRIE SHOES
Header_Copy.png

KYRIE'S GAME-DAY KIT Represent Kyrie and his Boston Celtics in official NBA player apparel.

BBALL_HUB_DT_1221_KYRIE4_P5.jpg
P9_CTA.jpg
SHOP ALL NBA GEAR
Header_Copy.png

CUSTOMISE KYRIE SHOES WITH NIKEiD Customise your Kyrie 4 with team colours, your name or number and the sole of your choice.

BBALL_HUB_DT_0214_KYRIE4_P7.jpg
P7_CTA.jpg
SHOP ALL KYRIE iD
BBALL_HUB_DT_1221_KYRIE4_P8.jpg
BBALL_HUB_DT_1221_KYRIE4_SIG.jpg
SP18_BBALL_DT_ATHLETE-TOUTS_KYRIE.jpg

MORE FROM NIKE BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL SHOES

BASKETBALL CLOTHING

BASKETBALL GEAR

FEATURED

Loading