Kyrie 1
Generation Deception
With advanced traction, zoned support and lightweight cushioning, the Kyrie 1 delivers the quickest first step in the game.
Kyrie 1
As one of the league's premier point guards, Kyrie Irving dominates the court with his lightning-quick first step and fluid playing style. His court vision and creative passing are just as extraordinary as his scoring ability. The Kyrie 1 offers superior traction, support and cushioning to help him stay quick and in control.
Superior Traction
The durable rubber outsole features a modified herringbone pattern that wraps up the sidewalls for maximum traction.
Hyperfuse Construction
Three layers of material are fused together to produce a nearly seamless upper, creating zones of durability, breathability and support, right where you need them.
Responsive Cushioning
A Nike Zoom unit in the forefoot provides low-profile, responsive cushioning for a quick first step, while lightweight Phylon foam in the heel delivers extra cushioning on impact.
Traction Everywhere, Quickness Anywhere