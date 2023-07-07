Nike launches Ultrafly trail racing shoe

After more than two years of rigorous testing and development with elite Nike Trail athletes, Nike Running designers have created the Nike Ultrafly, the brand's first trail shoe to feature a carbon plate in the sole. The Ultrafly is tailored specifically to the needs of trail runners who want to race and navigate trails at a speedy pace.

In 2021, Nike Running footwear designers set out to create a trail-racing shoe, applying learnings from the company's road-running innovations and tuning them to the unique needs of trail runners. Nike Trail athlete Tyler Green was the team's original test pilot, wearing the shoes for more than 1,000 training miles and racing in the 100-mile Western States Endurance Run, finishing in the top five for three consecutive races.