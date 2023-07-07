Nike launches Ultrafly Trail Racing Shoe
Product news
With a carbon Flyplate in the sole, the new Nike trail runner is a fast, sleek and grippy performance shoe.
Original content published: 7 July 2023
What to know:
- For the first time in Nike Trail, the Ultrafly features a carbon Flyplate in the sole, layered between ZoomX foam and a fabric-wrapped midsole.
- The Nike Ultrafly was designed in partnership with Vibram, a footwear company known for its high-performance rubber soles. The shoe contains Vibram's lightweight, agile outsole design and lug technology underfoot for traction.
After more than two years of rigorous testing and development with elite Nike Trail athletes, Nike Running designers have created the Nike Ultrafly, the brand's first trail shoe to feature a carbon plate in the sole. The Ultrafly is tailored specifically to the needs of trail runners who want to race and navigate trails at a speedy pace.
In 2021, Nike Running footwear designers set out to create a trail-racing shoe, applying learnings from the company's road-running innovations and tuning them to the unique needs of trail runners. Nike Trail athlete Tyler Green was the team's original test pilot, wearing the shoes for more than 1,000 training miles and racing in the 100-mile Western States Endurance Run, finishing in the top five for three consecutive races.
"I've put the shoe to the test across rocky terrain, hard climbs, fast descents and tough workouts. I tried to get them really wet, took them on especially rocky terrain, hard climbs and fast descents to see how they'd hold up—and would send the design team voice memos with all my thoughts and feedback. It's exciting to see my perspective directly inform a product that will help all runners chase their goals on the trails".
Tyler Green, Nike Trail athlete
With the goal of providing trail runners with exceptional grip on tough terrain, Nike and Vibram joined forces to build a new and exclusive sole design for the Ultrafly. The Ultrafly's outsole features Vibram's Litebase technology, offering a lightweight, agile outsole design with Vibram Traction Lug technology and Vibram MegaGrip compound for optimal traction.
"Over the past two years, I've logged more than 600 miles racing and training in the Ultrafly, including all four of my hundred-mile races. I wear it strategically for key workouts, race simulation and on race day. I've used it on flat, buffed-out courses, more loose, technical terrain, steep climbs and descents. It's light and springy, while still having good traction, and the ability to handle technical and loose terrain".
Brittany Peterson, Nike Trail athlete
For the first time in Nike Trail, the Ultrafly features a carbon Flyplate positioned between the ZoomX foam in the sole and a fabric-wrapped midsole (the shoe part that connects the upper to the outsole). The heel-to-toe rocker underfoot supports a smooth transition with each step, and the VaporWeave upper ensures lightweight comfort for miles of racing on the trails.
The Nike Ultrafly will be released in limited quantities in Europe beginning on 27 July and will be available for all runners to purchase starting in August at Nike.com and selected specialist retailers.
Nike Ultrafly technical details:
- Weight: Women's 5.5: 249g; Men's 9: 300g
- Offset: 8.5mm
- Stack height: (Men's 9/Women's 9) Forefoot: 30mm; Heel: 38.5mm
- Lug height: 3.5mm
- Price: $250
Frequently asked questions
What is the price of the Nike Ultrafly trail shoe?
The Nike Ultrafly trail shoe is $250.
When does the Nike Ultrafly trail shoe launch?
The Nike Ultrafly will be released in limited quantities in Europe beginning on 27 July and will be available for all runners to purchase starting in August at Nike.com and selected specialist retailers.