Athletics 101: A Beginner's Guide to All the Events in the Sport

In the high jump, athletes run to jump off one foot and try to clear a 4-metre wide, thin, horizontal bar. If they hit the bar too hard, the bar will fall off its stand, and the jump doesn't count.

Since the late 1960s, athletes have traditionally jumped backwards over the bar, with their backs facing the ground and their chests facing the sky. After their backwards jump, athletes land on a big cushion called a crash pad.

In the long jump, athletes sprint along a 40-metre straight towards a take-off board. When the jumper's foot hits the take-off board, they jump as far as they can into a pit of sand. The number of jump attempts each jumper gets can vary from competition to competition, but in general, the longest jump wins.

For a jump to be legal, the jumper's toe cannot pass the end of the take-off board before they jump into the air. If the toe passes this line, it's a foul, and the jump doesn't count.

In the triple jump, athletes sprint up to a take-off board before performing three consecutive horizontal jumps. These are referred to as a hop, step and jump. The hop is a one-footed jump where the athlete lands on the same foot they took off with, so if they hop with the right foot, they land on their right foot.

The next jump, or step, takes off from one foot but lands with the opposite. For example, a right-footed hopper will land on their left foot after the step. Finally, there's the jump, where the athlete jumps from their landing "step" foot as far as they can into a sand pit.

"Getting all those steps right takes a lot of coordination", said Dolan. It can be difficult to keep your momentum going while switching feet and trying to do all three moves smoothly.

But doing so is the key to success: The winning triple jumper is the athlete who has the furthest distance from the beginning of their "hop" to the end of their "jump". As with the long jump, the number of jump attempts may be different in different competitions.

"Though they specialise in jumping, athletes in all three of these events must be strong runners", McKenzie said. Since they need to sprint up to their take-off point, they spend more time running, both in training and in competing, than they do jumping.