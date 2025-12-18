The Nike Tiempo Maestro Turns On-Pitch Opportunities Into Big Wins

"Athletes asked for everything they love about natural leather—the fit, the touch, the confidence—without holding performance back", says Marian Dougherty, Vice President of Global Football Footwear for Nike. "With Techleather, we delivered exactly that and more: a material that respects Tiempo's heritage while redefining what the leather boot of the future can achieve".

Like the other boots in the Nike Tiempo collection, the Tiempo Maestro supports creative attackers to swiftly take on the ball. What differentiates the Maestro is its innovative split plate which enables its game-changing upper material to wrap further around the boot for a consistent boot-to-ball feel.

Athletes who have tested the Tiempo Maestro report that the new upper material performs consistently well in extreme humidity, which is expected for the world's biggest football tournament in summer 2026. As games are often played in humid conditions, this is a significant breakthrough.

Additional features of the Maestro include an integrated knit collar and eye that further complement its Techleather upper, providing dynamic lockdown and a close fit. Meanwhile, the bladed teeth with twisted colourful conical studs on the sole pop against the boot's distinctive purple colour for an edgy look that delivers exceptional traction and control. This powerful combination of innovative technologies enables quick turns and acceleration in critical moments, giving players the chance to steal the ball and score.