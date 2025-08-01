The JA 3 release is Morant's most personalised shoe to date

The Ja 3: Next-Era Design To Make Them Watch
Product news
Ja Morant and Nike created a shoe that looks (and feels) like Ja's own.
On the court, Ja Morant is fearless, entertaining us with jaw-dropping moves off the dribble and high-flying plays at the rim. No. 12 is must-see TV. That same big energy inspires his latest signature shoe, the Ja 3. In addition to delivering performance benefits, this silhouette tells the story of a kid who made the leap from backyard workouts with his dad to becoming NBA Rookie of the Year and receiving All-NBA honours.
Ja has always pushed the limits and done things his way. So, it shouldn’t be a surprise that he helped shape the story behind his new shoe. When you lace up the Ja 3, know that you're getting something that's authentically Ja.
A Groundbreaking Design Process
For the creation of Ja’s third signature shoe, Ja started bouncing ideas back and forth with Nike’s design team over email. Collaborating from a distance is par for the course, but the team saw an opportunity to take things further. So, they organised a meetup with Ja in San Francisco and workshopped more ideas.
“We wanted him to feel like an artist, not just an athlete,” says Ben Nethongkome, the lead designer in that very first meeting.
Later, Ja would come to Nike WHQ in Beaverton, Oregon, with his family for a more in-depth meeting. During the sessions, Ja didn't just offer feedback. He was in it. Hands-on, throwing ideas on a whiteboard alongside the design team and painting using spray paint. That shift sparked something new. And it led to the most personalised Ja shoe yet.
When Ja painted a Swoosh, it wasn’t in the usual way. He angled it – diagonal, bold, intentional. Nethongkome noticed it right away. That angle? It echoed the slant of the letter “J.” The addition of the letter A, lined up right next to it, became the kismet design decision to unite a Nike signature and Ja's personal mark. The Ja 3's standout detail is one first dreamt up by Ja himself.
As Nike Basketball's first Gen Z signature athlete, Ja is rewriting not just the rules of the game, but the rules of the creative process, and in turn developing a shoe with which any player can confidently step on the court.
Make Them Watch: The Next Era of Ja
Evolution requires innovation, but it was important to hold fast to the DNA that defines Ja as an athlete. “I am who I am. I'm never going to change,” he told the design team. That meant bringing back the scratch motif seen on the Ja 1 and the Ja 2. This time around, layered textures and directional flow symbolise movement and defiance – core tenets of Ja’s gameplay.
Game-Ready Updates
A big challenge for the design team was introducing innovation while holding true to the affordable price. Here, the best way to imagine the next era of footwear was to think outside of the box. For the first time, a Nike basketball performance shoe features a layered full-length hybrid ZoomX Foam – providing a boost in energy return and comfort.
From a technical perspective, every choice was carefully made to support Ja's signature moves and to keep any player locked in as they dribble through defenders or soar through the paint. The outsole traction pattern is built with a repeatable Ja logo and engineered to keep up with his quick changes of direction. “We wanted to give him more hangtime and keep him contained for those shifty, downhill drives,” said Monique Currie, senior product line manager and former WNBA athlete. “When Ja blows by defenders with his bulldog crossover, his shoes offer an explosive feel designed to handle his hyperathletic style of play.”
The Elixir
Ja calls 2025 his “takeoff year”, and the way he's managed to bring his vision to every element of the latest shoe design reflects his next-level energy both on the court and off it. For the first Ja 3 release drop, Ja and the team zeroed in on a couple signature Ja 3 colourways that reflect that flashy, can't-look-away attitude of his play when he steps on the court. With names like 'Light Show' and 'Price of Admission', it's clear that the shoes have something to say, just as Ja does every time he steps onto the court – blink, and you'll miss it.
The release of the Ja 3 introduces a style that resonates with athletes or anyone who wants to put on a show, thanks to its attention to even the smallest details, including the scratch textures. The Ja 3 releases in August 2025. The new sneaker will be available in select retailers and on Nike.com.
Frequently asked questions
What makes the Ja 3 different?
It’s the first Ja shoe built from scratch. The design, traction and textures all reflect the basketball star’s input.
Is it good for outdoor play?
Yes. The traction pattern was built to support quick, sharp movements – especially Ja's signature bulldog crossover.
What’s the story behind the graffiti?
Ja spray-painted letters and swooshes during a Nike campus session. That artwork directly inspired the shoe's typeface and logo.
Will there be more colourways?
Yes. More colourways are coming.