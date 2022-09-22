How to Do a Handstand Push-up, According to CrossFit Coaches

When performing a hollow hold, focus on maintaining a nice, smooth curve from your arms extended overhead behind you, all the way down to your toes. If you're new to the movement, start by lying on the ground with your legs extended in front of you and your arms extended overhead. With control, simultaneously lift your arms and legs a few inches off the ground, maintaining full extension of your limbs and keeping your core engaged the entire time.

This will probably be hard in the beginning, but you can build up to it. To modify the hollow hold, drop your hands down by your sides or tuck both knees in. You can then progress to one knee tucked and one leg extended until you're able to hold this position confidently with both legs and your arms extended.

Courtland recommended practising this position as much as possible and focusing on that "banana" shape because it's specific to the position you'll ideally be in when you're inverted. He also recommended spending time perfecting your hollow hold because your body will try to bend the other way if you don't have enough strength to maintain this position—which is also what keeps you vertical in a handstand.

Because the handstand push-up exercise places a lot of impact on your joints—particularly those in your wrists and shoulders—you'll want to warm up your joints and take them through a range of motion that is as close to your end range as possible, before stressing them with reps and volume, Courtland said.

This will also help to improve your overall range of motion, get into the proper handstand push-up position and prevent the risk of injury. If you already have a good range of motion, Courtland recommended spending time warming up your shoulders and wrists with movements such as pass-throughs and scapular pull-ups and retractions.

When it comes to the skill portion, Courtland said you need to be able to control your body in space and have the balance and coordination to do so. "It comes down to getting the proper base of support and the set-up, which is going to be inverted", he said.

You should think of your hands and the top of your head as making a tripod position to create this base, with your head acting as the top of the triangle and your right and left hands acting as the right and left sides of the triangle. This is your starting position. From here, the goal is to get your body in the position to press up, which can be tricky and ultimately boils down to your upper-body strength, Courtland explained.

Focusing on your upper-body strength and core strength, kicking up into a handstand and holding a handstand against a wall is the formula for nailing a handstand push-up, according to Courtland. Practising negative eccentric handstands, where you begin fully extended in a handstand position and then lower down into the tripod position, will also help you improve your ability to do handstand push-ups.