Choosing to Specialise in Sports, According to Coach Gjert Ingebrigtsen

Now, you might be wondering about that scholarship. You might think of it as a ticking clock. And I think it's absolutely fair to let that influence your decision. For Henrik, I should mention, receiving an athletics scholarship was a big factor in his decision to go the running route. You'll have to weigh the pluses and minuses of choosing this particular means to that particular end.



One way to do that is to ask yourself, "Do I love this sport enough to be bored most of time?" Because the daily training? The practice? The recovery from injury? These aren't things athletes would usually describe as "fun".



Many years ago I told my children, "This is not for joy. This is only for results". That's a bit of a paradox, though, because those results—winning at the highest level—are one of the greatest joys you can have. The only reason my boys can get through all that work is because they know that it's all leading up to joy. They love competition so much that they've taught themselves to enjoy training ... to some extent. You can't expect constant fun because professional sports are not like that.



Sport can be excruciatingly boring—and unbelievably thrilling. It can be utterly confusing and it can provide you with moments of perfect clarity. It can be filled with moody solitude and with joyful connection.



Everything I just mentioned also applies to life. So, one more question: Do you want to experience life's ups and downs on a basketball court? On a lacrosse field? In an office? On a stage or in a studio? Like I said at the top, I can't give you the answer. I can help only with the questions. These questions, in turn, can help you feel more informed, empowered and in touch with yourself. But in the end, the choice is yours.



Coach Ingebrigtsen