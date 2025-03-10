When you're headed out for a warm-weather or indoor run, you need to be dressed just right. The perfect pair of running shorts can set you up for optimal performance. Whether you're a seasoned runner needing a new pair (or two) or a newbie shopping for your first pair of women's running shorts, you need to know what to look for.

Just like runners, running shorts are all different, so what works best for you depends on your needs and preferences. Running shorts come in different lengths, materials and styles, and the many options can feel overwhelming. Fortunately, you've come to the right place to find the best running shorts for women.