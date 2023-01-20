The Best Fleece Shorts by Nike

When it comes to comfort and versatility, fleece shorts by Nike offer the best of both worlds. While Nike fleece materials are cosy and soft enough to wear lounging at home, the clean-cut designs and functional details make these sweat shorts well-suited for hanging out with friends or exercising at the gym.

You can find Nike sweat shorts in a range of fleece varieties, including Nike Phoenix Fleece, Nike Club Fleece and Nike Tech Fleece. Check out this guide to find a pair of Nike fleece shorts that meet your style, fit and activity preferences.

(Related: The Best Nike Fleece Hoodies to Shop Now)