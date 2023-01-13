The Best Nike CrossFit Gifts

Whether they're new to CrossFit or spend almost every day at their local box, the CrossFit athlete in your life can benefit from high-performance Nike accessories, footwear and apparel to level up their CrossFit workout of the day (WOD).

From grippy training shoes built for stability to sweat-wicking apparel and recovery tools, these gift ideas are built to support an intense workout routine.

Check out eight Nike CrossFit gift ideas below.

(Related: The Best Nike CrossFit Clothing to Wear for Your Next WOD)