The Best Athletic Dresses From Nike to Shop Now
Buying Guide
These athletic dresses are durable, sport-ready and comfortable enough to live in.
Athletic dresses are having a renaissance—and for good reason. As well as feeling breezy and encouraging a range of movements, many of these dresses come with inner pockets, bra shelves and other features to support athletes on the court, pitch or weight-training floor.
Check out the best Nike athletic dresses for different sports or occasions.
Best Nike Athletic Dress for the Gym: Nike Bliss Luxe Women's Training Dress with Built-In Shorts
For athletes who prefer the added airflow and freedom of a skirt but want the support and compression of shorts, try the Nike Bliss Luxe Women's Training Dress with Built-In Shorts.
Top features:
- Secure pockets on the shorts to carry necessary items
- Built-in bodysuit and shelf bra to offer a supportive feel for jumps, squats and lunges
- Sweat-wicking, flexible fabric to keep skin dry and comfortable
Best Athletic Dresses for Tennis
Non-Pleated: NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam Dress
For players who prefer a body-hugging (but breathable) tennis dress, check out the NikeCourt Dri-FIT Slam Dress.
Top features:
- Nike Dri-FIT Technology for moisture-wicking benefits and breathability
- Mesh overlay for a layered look
- Cutouts on the front and the back of the dress to boost airflow
Pleated: NikeCourt Tennis Dress
With soft, flowy pleats and stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric, the NikeCourt Tennis Dress is designed for comfortable movement on the tennis court.
Top features:
- Nike Dri-FIT Technology to wick sweat away from the body and help it dry quickly
- Flowy pleats and mesh inserts to improve airflow and breathability
- A slim fit for a more tailored feel
(Related: 8 Essentials to Complete Any Tennis Outfit)
Best Nike Athletic Dress for Golf: Nike Dri-FIT Ace Golf Dress
This dress offers a relaxed, easy fit and multiple perforations to ensure athletes stay cool for a full round on the green.
Top features:
- Mesh-lined side and back pockets to allow players to stash important items
- Flowy pleats and lightweight, stretchy fabric that enhance airflow
- Nike Dri-FIT Technology to move sweat away from the skin for fast evaporation
(Related: The Top 10 Nike Golf Gear Essentials for Beginners)
Best Athletic Dresses for Everyday Wear
While not sport-specific, these athletic dresses are designed for all-day comfort and breathability.
Nike Air Women's Dress
The Nike Air Women's Dress is a comfortable, breathable and versatile piece that can be worn in a variety of ways.
Top features:
- U-shaped neckline with a front zip for a customisable style and fit
- Can be worn as is or with a fitted tee underneath
- Soft jersey fabric, which is stretchy and supportive
Nike Sportswear Essential Dress
This dress is designed to feel like your favourite loose tee but in dress form.
Top features:
- Soft jersey fabric made for comfort, with at least 75-percent organic cotton
- Dropped shoulders for a casual look and feel
- Mini length
(Related: The Best Nike Dresses and Skirts for Kids)
Words by Julia Sullivan