Οι κάλτσες Nike Everyday Lightweight εξασφαλίζουν ακόμα πιο δυναμικές επιδόσεις. Τα απαλά νήματα με τεχνολογία απομάκρυνσης του ιδρώτα προσφέρουν άνεση και στεγνή αίσθηση στα πόδια.
4 Αστέρια
Tilo-KarlD - 17 Απρ 2022
I am EU 44 and bought the 42-46 size and the heel sticks out of my shoe. They are not like the long version socks which are well sized. And the edges definitely show way too much. These are not no show socks. And I bought 3 pack. Buy and throw away item.
A M. - 19 Ιαν 2022
Chaussettes confortables mais pas axées sur une activité physique type course à pied.
J A. - 11 Ιαν 2022
Socks are very nice