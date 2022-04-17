Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
      Nike Everyday Lightweight

      Χαμηλές κάλτσες προπόνησης (3 ζευγάρια)

      11,99 €

      Υψηλή βαθμολογία
      Πολύχρωμο
      Μαύρο/Λευκό
      Λευκό/Μαύρο

      Οι κάλτσες Nike Everyday Lightweight εξασφαλίζουν ακόμα πιο δυναμικές επιδόσεις. Τα απαλά νήματα με τεχνολογία απομάκρυνσης του ιδρώτα προσφέρουν άνεση και στεγνή αίσθηση στα πόδια.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Λευκό/Μαύρο
      • Στυλ: SX7678-100

      Δωρεάν αποστολή και επιστροφές

      Δωρεάν κανονική παράδοση με το Nike Membership.

      Αξιολογήσεις (39)

      4 Αστέρια

      • Definitely show and sizing is wrong

        Tilo-KarlD - 17 Απρ 2022

        I am EU 44 and bought the 42-46 size and the heel sticks out of my shoe. They are not like the long version socks which are well sized. And the edges definitely show way too much. These are not no show socks. And I bought 3 pack. Buy and throw away item.

      • Chaussettes type sportswear

        A M. - 19 Ιαν 2022

        Chaussettes confortables mais pas axées sur une activité physique type course à pied.

      • Top tier

        J A. - 11 Ιαν 2022

        Socks are very nice