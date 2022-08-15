Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
      Βιώσιμα υλικά

      Nike ACG Therma-FIT

      Φλις φούτερ με κουκούλα

      109,99 €

      Light Crimson/Light Madder Root/Mars Stone
      Sanddrift/Summit White/Off Noir
      Pilgrim/Cargo Khaki/Gold Suede/Cargo Khaki

      Οι περιπλανήσεις της σχεδιαστικής ομάδας μας στα παγετωνικά θαύματα της Ισλανδίας λειτούργησαν ως πηγή έμπνευσης για τη δημιουργία μιας μπλούζας με κουκούλα και φλις επένδυση που θα σου προσφέρει ζεστή προστασία και θα απωθεί το νερό στις πεζοπορίες στις χαμηλές θερμοκρασίες και τις χειμωνιάτικες βόλτες σου. Επιπλέον, είναι φτιαγμένη από τουλάχιστον 75% βιώσιμα υλικά, με σύνθεση που περιλαμβάνει ίνες από οργανικό βαμβάκι και ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Sanddrift/Summit White/Off Noir
      • Στυλ: DH3087-126

      Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

      • Το μοντέλο φοράει μέγεθος Medium και έχει ύψος 1,85 m
      • Φαρδιά γραμμή για χαλαρή, άνετη αίσθηση
      • Αν φοράς συνήθως ανδρικά στιλ, διάλεξε το συνηθισμένο σου μέγεθος. Αν φοράς συνήθως γυναικεία στιλ, διάλεξε ένα μέγεθος μικρότερο.

      Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

      • Ο συνδυασμός ανακυκλωμένου πολυέστερ και οργανικού βαμβακιού δημιουργεί ένα υλικό υψηλών επιδόσεων που μειώνει τις εκπομπές άνθρακα και χρησιμοποιεί λιγότερο νερό και χημικά σε σύγκριση με τα σύμμεικτα υλικά που δημιουργούνται από νέο πολυέστερ και βαμβάκι συμβατικής καλλιέργειας.
      • Το βιολογικό βαμβάκι καλλιεργείται χωρίς συνθετικά χημικά και χρησιμοποιείται λιγότερο νερό σε σύγκριση με το βαμβάκι συμβατικής καλλιέργειας. Το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ μειώνει τα απόβλητα και τις εκπομπές άνθρακα κατά περίπου 30% σε σύγκριση με τη διαδικασία κατασκευής νέου πολυέστερ από την αρχή.
      • Μάθε περισσότερα για το Move to Zero, το ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων, όπως τους τρόπους με τους οποίους εργαζόμαστε για να σχεδιάσουμε προϊόντα με γνώμονα τη βιωσιμότητα και να συμβάλλουμε στην προστασία του μέλλοντος όπου ζούμε και παίζουμε.

      Αξιολογήσεις (6)

      3.7 Αστέρια

      • ACG

        승현유167064687 - 15 Αυγ 2022

        size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!

      • Instant favorite hoodie

        1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 16 Ιουν 2022

        According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors

      • Toasty

        12859978047 - 17 Μαΐ 2022

        Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.