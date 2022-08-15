Οι περιπλανήσεις της σχεδιαστικής ομάδας μας στα παγετωνικά θαύματα της Ισλανδίας λειτούργησαν ως πηγή έμπνευσης για τη δημιουργία μιας μπλούζας με κουκούλα και φλις επένδυση που θα σου προσφέρει ζεστή προστασία και θα απωθεί το νερό στις πεζοπορίες στις χαμηλές θερμοκρασίες και τις χειμωνιάτικες βόλτες σου. Επιπλέον, είναι φτιαγμένη από τουλάχιστον 75% βιώσιμα υλικά, με σύνθεση που περιλαμβάνει ίνες από οργανικό βαμβάκι και ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ.
3.7 Αστέρια
승현유167064687 - 15 Αυγ 2022
size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!
1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 16 Ιουν 2022
According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors
12859978047 - 17 Μαΐ 2022
Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.