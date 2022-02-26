Το Nike Court Borough Low 2 συνδυάζει άνεση και στυλ. Εξασφαλίζει σταθερή εφαρμογή και στήριξη, σε ρετρό σχεδίαση μπάσκετ που προσφέρει στα παιδιά εντυπωσιακή αθλητική εμφάνιση εντός κι εκτός γηπέδου.
4.8 Αστέρια
448623076 - 26 Φεβ 2022
Super cute shoes! They are such good quality! We got size 13 for my kiddo who is currently growing out of his old 12 shoes & they have a little extra room in them but he was still running around in them just fine!
H O. - 30 Ιαν 2022
Le scratch de fermeture est de mauvaise qualité et ne tient pas dans le temps
S A. - 22 Δεκ 2021
Perfect shoes for little kids. The strap makes the perfect shoes for kids that do not know how to tie there shoe laces. All black shoe is good for rough playing at recess. My son says they’re comfortable