Τίμησε τις υπαίθριες δραστηριότητες και λέρωσε τα πόδια σου με το Nike ACG Air Mowabb.Γιορτάζοντας την 30ή του επέτειο, το θρυλικό μοντέλο πεζοπορίας σού προσφέρει το πλεονέκτημα, με μαλακή μονάδα Air κάτω από το πέλμα, τεχνολογία Huarache για στήριξη γύρω από τη φτέρνα και ενδιάμεση σόλα με κηλίδες για ασυναγώνιστη άνεση και στιλ.Το μαλακό δέρμα nubuck στο επάνω μέρος προσφέρει μεγαλύτερη ανθεκτικότητα, ενώ το ελαστικό κολάρο εξασφαλίζει εξατομικευμένη εφαρμογή.Δέσε τα κορδόνια και ετοιμάσου για την επόμενη περιπέτειά σου.
Δωρεάν κανονική παράδοση με το Nike Membership.
3.9 Αστέρια
2646200815 - 05 Απρ 2022
I love this pair. I have a pair of purple ones that are a great and quite versatile colour. Also are super comfortable and the boot like part help with the fact that i stand most of my work day.. one of the best purchases of the year
MichaelG - 02 Φεβ 2022
Sadly these were not what I expected. Being for all conditions these did not hold up to the concrete jungle that is Los Angeles. Jan 19th- Feb 1st was my wear period, weekends excluded and the sole has already started to un-glue. Very short period of time for that to start happening. The only reason I give them the extra star is due to comfort.
B W. - 25 Ιαν 2022
Best colorway. What a beautiful shoe.