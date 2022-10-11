Ποιος έχει όρεξη για παιχνίδι; Το Nike Flex Runner 2 έχει σχεδιαστεί για τα παιδιά που βρίσκονται πάντα σε κίνηση και λατρεύουν να παίζουν, από την παιδική χαρά μέχρι κάθε δραστηριότητα της μέρας τους. Επίσης, δεν έχει κορδόνια! Έτσι, προσφέρει εξαιρετικά γρήγορη εφαρμογή και αφαίρεση. Τα λουράκια και η σχεδίαση σε στιλ επένδυσης εξασφαλίζουν σταθερή εφαρμογή στο τρέξιμο και τα άλματα.
Δωρεάν κανονική παράδοση με το Nike Membership.
3.7 Αστέρια
28ac3c8b-8681-40e1-834a-ee5510d753d9 - 07 Σεπ 2022
Bad quality. The loops used to pull shoe in fall apart quickly. First pair had loop separate from shoe in the back at around the second week. Second pair had loop begin to fray at the third week. Looking for a different shoe type since this issue does not seem to be isolated
Tahminaa119637350 - 23 Αυγ 2022
My son is 8 year old and he is in love with these shoes . Can we add more color to this style. He said these are the coolest shoes ever.
11080512618 - 23 Μαΐ 2022
Fabulous shoes! Practical, bright, easy to put on- my son loves them- his favourite trainers now.