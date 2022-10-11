Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
      Nike Flex Runner 2

      Παπούτσια για μικρά παιδιά

      37,99 €

      Μαύρο/Photo Blue/University Gold/Λευκό
      Pink Foam/Flat Pewter/Photo Blue/Λευκό
      Μαύρο/Anthracite/Photo Blue/Flat Pewter
      Λευκό/Λευκό
      Barely Volt/Volt/Μαύρο/Bright Spruce
      Μαύρο/Cool Grey/Λευκό/Metallic Gold
      Bright Crimson/Red Clay/Game Royal/Sail
      Grey Fog/Volt/Photo Blue/Volt

      Ποιος έχει όρεξη για παιχνίδι; Το Nike Flex Runner 2 έχει σχεδιαστεί για τα παιδιά που βρίσκονται πάντα σε κίνηση και λατρεύουν να παίζουν, από την παιδική χαρά μέχρι κάθε δραστηριότητα της μέρας τους. Επίσης, δεν έχει κορδόνια! Έτσι, προσφέρει εξαιρετικά γρήγορη εφαρμογή και αφαίρεση. Τα λουράκια και η σχεδίαση σε στιλ επένδυσης εξασφαλίζουν σταθερή εφαρμογή στο τρέξιμο και τα άλματα.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Λευκό/Λευκό
      • Στυλ: DJ6040-100

      • Poor quality

        28ac3c8b-8681-40e1-834a-ee5510d753d9 - 07 Σεπ 2022

        Bad quality. The loops used to pull shoe in fall apart quickly. First pair had loop separate from shoe in the back at around the second week. Second pair had loop begin to fray at the third week. Looking for a different shoe type since this issue does not seem to be isolated

      • LOVE THEM!!!

        Tahminaa119637350 - 23 Αυγ 2022

        My son is 8 year old and he is in love with these shoes . Can we add more color to this style. He said these are the coolest shoes ever.

      • Amazing

        11080512618 - 23 Μαΐ 2022

        Fabulous shoes! Practical, bright, easy to put on- my son loves them- his favourite trainers now.