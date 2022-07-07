Το Nike Court Borough Low 2 συνδυάζει άνεση και στιλ. Αυτό το μοντέλο προσφέρει σταθερή εφαρμογή και στήριξη, σε ρετρό σχεδίαση μπάσκετ, για εντυπωσιακή αθλητική εμφάνιση εκτός γηπέδου.
Δωρεάν κανονική παράδοση με το Nike Membership.
4.5 Αστέρια
BreeT - 08 Ιουλ 2022
They are not only comfortable but very affordable (especially if you love Af1s) I have since purchased different colourways and have multiples of the ones I really like so that I know I have a fresh backup pair waiting. Wore them 14 hours at Disneyland!
KevinMinh897479214 - 25 Ιουν 2022
I just received mine yesterday and these shoes are super durable, very comfortable, and the size is just right. Way to go nike!!
KaydanceS971557747 - 06 Μαρ 2022
These shoes are literally the best shoes I’ve ever owned. I wear them every single day and they are the most comfortable pair of shoes ever. I highly recommend them. They’re pretty cheap and they’re amazing shoes