      Nike Court Borough Low 2

      Παπούτσια για μεγάλα παιδιά

      54,99 €

      Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Μαύρο
      Λευκό/Λευκό/Λευκό

      Το Nike Court Borough Low 2 συνδυάζει άνεση και στιλ. Αυτό το μοντέλο προσφέρει σταθερή εφαρμογή και στήριξη, σε ρετρό σχεδίαση μπάσκετ, για εντυπωσιακή αθλητική εμφάνιση εκτός γηπέδου.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Λευκό/Λευκό/Λευκό
      • Στυλ: BQ5448-100

      • I absolutely LOVE the Court Borough 2s!!!

        BreeT - 08 Ιουλ 2022

        They are not only comfortable but very affordable (especially if you love Af1s) I have since purchased different colourways and have multiples of the ones I really like so that I know I have a fresh backup pair waiting. Wore them 14 hours at Disneyland!

      • Awesome shoes!!

        KevinMinh897479214 - 25 Ιουν 2022

        I just received mine yesterday and these shoes are super durable, very comfortable, and the size is just right. Way to go nike!!

      • Wonderful shoes

        KaydanceS971557747 - 06 Μαρ 2022

        These shoes are literally the best shoes I’ve ever owned. I wear them every single day and they are the most comfortable pair of shoes ever. I highly recommend them. They’re pretty cheap and they’re amazing shoes