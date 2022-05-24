Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
      Nike Air Essentials

      Κολάν για μεγάλα κορίτσια

      Αυτό το εξαιρετικά απαλό, άνετο και ελαστικό κολάν είναι η ιδανική επιλογή για όλες τις δραστηριότητες της εβδομάδας σου. Είναι φτιαγμένο από βαμβακερό ύφασμα ζέρσεϊ για να μπορείς να το φοράς όλη μέρα, ενώ δείχνεις την υποστήριξή σου για τη σειρά A-I-R από πάνω μέχρι κάτω.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Rush Pink/Sangria/Dark Sulfur
      Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

      • Στενή εφαρμογή για αίσθηση που αγκαλιάζει το σώμα

      • Nike Girl’s leggings

        Fleece Pants - 25 Μαΐ 2022

        Leggings are soft to the touch, my daughter says they’re very comfortable. Material is not see through at all. My daughter’s favorite part of the leggings is the white band that sits right at the base of her belly button. She stated that it provides comfort and support, definitely would recommend!

      • Leggings

        Jo - 23 Μαΐ 2022

        These leggings had a good fit but my daughter felt that the white band across the top was to big and mad some discomfort when running that part folded over. She really loved the style they really matched her style simple with a pop.

      • Girl

        James - 23 Μαΐ 2022

        My little girl is 6 years old and weights 87 pounds. It’s very hard to buy her leggings that go above her tummy. These fit her very comfortable and above her tummy so her belly won’t she or be popping out. Fabric is so smooth and soft. Definitely will buy these type of leggings.

