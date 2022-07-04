Το καπέλο jockey Nike Dri-FIT AeroBill Featherlight προσφέρει κάλυψη σε κάθε διαδρομή.Έχει αεριζόμενη σχεδίαση για δροσερή αίσθηση, αλλά και ρυθμιζόμενο λουράκι πίσω που επιτρέπει την επιλογή της εφαρμογής.Αυτό το προϊόν είναι φτιαγμένο από ύφασμα που περιέχει τουλάχιστον 50% ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ.
4.3 Αστέρια
AshleyB - 04 Ιουλ 2022
I expected more to be honest. My issue is with the material its quite thick, not quick drying and is not water repellent.
927339922 - 18 Ιουν 2022
I like a hat that sits lower, so I don't look like I'm wearing a hat sized for a kid. This one fits the bill. Love the fit of this hat. Super comfortable.
11071481911 - 22 Μαρ 2022
Der verstellbar Riemen auf der Rückseite ermöglicht es LEIDER NICHT eine individuelle Passform einzustellen. Das Klettband ist viel zu kurz um die Passform auf einen Kopfumfang von 52/53 cm einzustellen. Solche Details sollten besser beschrieben werden.