      Βιώσιμα υλικά

      Nike Dri-FIT Aerobill Featherlight

      Καπέλο jockey για τρέξιμο με διατρήσεις

      19,99 €

      Μαύρο
      Λευκό

      Το καπέλο jockey Nike Dri-FIT AeroBill Featherlight προσφέρει κάλυψη σε κάθε διαδρομή.Έχει αεριζόμενη σχεδίαση για δροσερή αίσθηση, αλλά και ρυθμιζόμενο λουράκι πίσω που επιτρέπει την επιλογή της εφαρμογής.Αυτό το προϊόν είναι φτιαγμένο από ύφασμα που περιέχει τουλάχιστον 50% ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Λευκό
      • Στυλ: DC3598-100

      Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

      • Το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα Nike ξεκινά ως ανακυκλωμένα πλαστικά μπουκάλια, τα οποία καθαρίζονται, τεμαχίζονται σε νιφάδες και μετατρέπονται σε σφαιρίδια. Στη συνέχεια, τα σφαιρίδια μετατρέπονται σε νέο νήμα υψηλής ποιότητας που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα μας, προσφέροντας κορυφαίες επιδόσεις με μικρότερο αντίκτυπο στο περιβάλλον.
      • Εκτός από τη μείωση των αποβλήτων, το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ μειώνει τις εκπομπές διοξειδίου του άνθρακα έως 30% συγκριτικά με τη διαδικασία κατασκευής νέου πολυέστερ από την αρχή. Η Nike συλλέγει κατά μέσο όρο ένα δισεκατομμύριο πλαστικά μπουκάλια από χωματερές και πλωτές οδούς.
      • Μάθε περισσότερα για το Move to Zero, το ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων, όπως τους τρόπους με τους οποίους εργαζόμαστε για να σχεδιάσουμε προϊόντα με γνώμονα τη βιωσιμότητα και να συμβάλλουμε στην προστασία του μέλλοντος όπου ζούμε και παίζουμε.

      Αξιολογήσεις (39)

      4.3 Αστέρια

      • Good but not great

        AshleyB - 04 Ιουλ 2022

        I expected more to be honest. My issue is with the material its quite thick, not quick drying and is not water repellent.

      • Fits better than a Ciele

        927339922 - 18 Ιουν 2022

        I like a hat that sits lower, so I don't look like I'm wearing a hat sized for a kid. This one fits the bill. Love the fit of this hat. Super comfortable.

      • Einheitsgröße - das stimmt so nicht. Nicht geeignet für einen kleine Kopfumfang.

        11071481911 - 22 Μαρ 2022

        Der verstellbar Riemen auf der Rückseite ermöglicht es LEIDER NICHT eine individuelle Passform einzustellen. Das Klettband ist viel zu kurz um die Passform auf einen Kopfumfang von 52/53 cm einzustellen. Solche Details sollten besser beschrieben werden.