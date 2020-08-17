Το καπέλο Nike AeroBill Classic 99 έχει ύφασμα με τεχνολογία απομάκρυνσης του ιδρώτα και διατρήσεις με κοπή λέιζερ μπροστά, πίσω και στα πλάγια για καλύτερη κυκλοφορία του αέρα. Τα πρόσθετα ανοίγματα αερισμού στο επάνω μέρος επιτρέπουν τη διαφυγή της θερμότητας για δροσερή εφαρμογή.
4.2 Αστέρια
M A. - 17 Αυγ 2020
I would recommend this hat to everyone. It's a great hat for hanging out with friends, for playing sports etc. and not only is it comfortable to wear, you look stylish at the same time!! It' a win win!! Buy this hat before it runs out because it's something you don't want to miss.
Breanna D. - 12 Αυγ 2020
It’s breathable and structured at the same time. Really nice
L A. - 11 Αυγ 2020
Very flexible and breathable. Not to stretchy so the one size is really tough.