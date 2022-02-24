Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
      Βιώσιμα υλικά

      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Winter Warrior

      Κάλυμμα λαιμού για ποδόσφαιρο

      22,99 €

      Υψηλή βαθμολογία

      Το κάλυμμα λαιμού για ποδόσφαιρο Nike Dri-FIT Strike καλύπτει το πρόσωπο και τον λαιμό με απαλό φλις ύφασμα που διαθέτει τεχνολογία απομάκρυνσης του ιδρώτα, προσφέροντας ζεστή και στεγνή αίσθηση. Επίσης, στερεώνεται πάνω από τα αυτιά, ώστε να εφαρμόζει σταθερά ακόμα και όταν τρέχεις. Αυτό το προϊόν είναι φτιαγμένο από τουλάχιστον 75% ίνες ανακυκλωμένου πολυέστερ.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Μαύρο/Λευκό
      • Στυλ: DC9165-010

      Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

      Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

      • Το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα Nike ξεκινά ως ανακυκλωμένα πλαστικά μπουκάλια, τα οποία καθαρίζονται, τεμαχίζονται σε νιφάδες και μετατρέπονται σε σφαιρίδια. Στη συνέχεια, τα σφαιρίδια μετατρέπονται σε νέο νήμα υψηλής ποιότητας που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα μας, προσφέροντας κορυφαίες επιδόσεις με μικρότερο αντίκτυπο στο περιβάλλον.
      • Εκτός από τη μείωση των αποβλήτων, το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ μειώνει τις εκπομπές διοξειδίου του άνθρακα έως 30% συγκριτικά με τη διαδικασία κατασκευής νέου πολυέστερ από την αρχή. Η Nike συλλέγει κατά μέσο όρο ένα δισεκατομμύριο πλαστικά μπουκάλια από χωματερές και πλωτές οδούς.
      • Μάθε περισσότερα για το Move to Zero, το ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων, όπως τους τρόπους με τους οποίους εργαζόμαστε για να σχεδιάσουμε προϊόντα με γνώμονα τη βιωσιμότητα και να συμβάλλουμε στην προστασία του μέλλοντος όπου ζούμε και παίζουμε.

      Αξιολογήσεις (51)

      4.5 Αστέρια

      • Snood

        Nike Snood - face cover - 24 Φεβ 2022

        The snood ran very big on my face, perhaps because I am petite in size. It was not that comfortable to use. Although did not fit my face, I would say that is was soft to touch which was soft touch in my face.

      • Nike Snoo

        Ale9687 - 24 Φεβ 2022

        After using the Nike Snoo outside for a run while it was around 35 degrees I was impressed with it. I liked how it hopped onto my ears to prevent it from falling down, and has a curve to go over my nose. It was slightly loose on me and very big on my wife, so I wouldn’t say it is unisex. I wish it was slightly longer to cover more of my chest, but if you don’t mind wearing a scarf or turtleneck type shirt this isn’t an issue. I also tested out making a call while walking and wearing it and you can still hear me clearly which is a plus. I liked the mesh panel by the mouth, I didn’t feel like I was breathing in old air. Overall I thought this was a good product and helped make runs in the winter even better.

      • I love it!

        Jimmy - 23 Φεβ 2022

        I love the Nike snood! It's comfortable and fits perfectly. It keeps me warm when I have to be out in the elements for work. I will be buying a couple more to keep for back ups whenever this one needs to be washed.

