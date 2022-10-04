Οι κάλτσες Nike Everyday έχουν βαφή με επεξεργασία dip-dye που ικανοποιεί την επιθυμία σου να προσθέσεις λίγη περισσότερη διασκέδαση στην προπόνησή σου. Αυτές οι άνετες και πολύχρωμες κάλτσες μεσαίου ύψους προσφέρουν άψογη εφαρμογή με την υποστήριξη της τεχνολογίας Dri-FIT ενώ τα δίνεις όλα στην προπόνηση.
Δωρεάν κανονική παράδοση με το Nike Membership.
5 Αστέρια
ArthurB391845729 - 04 Οκτ 2022
Great cushioning from the toes through to the heel. Ventilated on top of foot. Size is true. The color goes great with my Free Terra Vista shoes.
SoumenduG - 28 Απρ 2022
Love the multi colour pack, not always an option but I personally prefer buying socks this way. Anyway the socks themselves are very good, actually a bit thicker than I expected so I will probably relegate this for winter use but the fit, finish and comfort is good. Goes well with my Pegasus 38 Shield and Overbreak SP.