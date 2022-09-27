Το φανελάκι Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika είναι το πιο ευέλικτο κομμάτι μας και έχει σχεδιαστεί για όλους τους τρόπους που προπονείσαι, από τα μηχανήματα μέχρι τη γιόγκα και το τρέξιμο. Το απαλό, λείο ύφασμα (από ίνες με 100% ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ) έχει αεριζόμενη σχεδίαση, για δροσερή και στεγνή αίσθηση.
I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.
I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…
Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.