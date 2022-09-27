Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
      Βιώσιμα υλικά

      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika

      Γυναικείο φανελάκι με κανονική εφαρμογή

      24,99 €

      Υψηλή βαθμολογία
      Particle Grey/Heather/Μαύρο
      Alligator/Λευκό
      Light Thistle/Λευκό
      Λευκό/Μαύρο
      Μαύρο/Λευκό

      Το φανελάκι Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika είναι το πιο ευέλικτο κομμάτι μας και έχει σχεδιαστεί για όλους τους τρόπους που προπονείσαι, από τα μηχανήματα μέχρι τη γιόγκα και το τρέξιμο. Το απαλό, λείο ύφασμα (από ίνες με 100% ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ) έχει αεριζόμενη σχεδίαση, για δροσερή και στεγνή αίσθηση.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Λευκό
      • Στυλ: DD4941-010

      Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

      • Το μοντέλο φοράει μέγεθος Small και έχει ύψος 1,80 m
      • Κανονική εφαρμογή για χαλαρή, άνετη αίσθηση

      Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

      • Το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα Nike ξεκινά ως ανακυκλωμένα πλαστικά μπουκάλια, τα οποία καθαρίζονται, τεμαχίζονται σε νιφάδες και μετατρέπονται σε σφαιρίδια. Στη συνέχεια, τα σφαιρίδια μετατρέπονται σε νέο νήμα υψηλής ποιότητας που χρησιμοποιείται στα προϊόντα μας, προσφέροντας κορυφαίες επιδόσεις με μικρότερο αντίκτυπο στο περιβάλλον.
      • Εκτός από τη μείωση των αποβλήτων, το ανακυκλωμένο πολυέστερ μειώνει τις εκπομπές διοξειδίου του άνθρακα έως 30% συγκριτικά με τη διαδικασία κατασκευής νέου πολυέστερ από την αρχή. Η Nike συλλέγει κατά μέσο όρο ένα δισεκατομμύριο πλαστικά μπουκάλια από χωματερές και πλωτές οδούς.
      • Μάθε περισσότερα για το Move to Zero, το ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων, όπως τους τρόπους με τους οποίους εργαζόμαστε για να σχεδιάσουμε προϊόντα με γνώμονα τη βιωσιμότητα και να συμβάλλουμε στην προστασία του μέλλοντος όπου ζούμε και παίζουμε.

      Αξιολογήσεις (26)

      4.3 Αστέρια

      • Slinky Back

        cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - 27 Σεπ 2022

        I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.

      • Comfortable but……

        7047659792 - 15 Σεπ 2022

        I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…

      • Very cust IF you have a HUGE chest

        DEBBIEW268167665 - 06 Αυγ 2022

        Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.