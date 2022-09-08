Η πρωτοποριακή τεχνολογία συνδυάζεται με τα ανάλαφρα υλικά, για να σε βοηθήσει να πετύχεις τον καλύτερο χρόνο μέχρι σήμερα. Το σορτς Nike AeroSwift δημιουργήθηκε με στόχο την υψηλή ταχύτητα, ενώ προσφέρει άψογη αίσθηση και στενή εφαρμογή για ελευθερία κινήσεων.
EdytaK632789806 - 08 Σεπ 2022
They feel as though you have nothing on! These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and extremely comfortable!!! I have two pairs of these shorts (pink and green) and I will buy more in different colours!!!
LeslieD967332028 - 29 Ιουν 2022
These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.
MystiM - 17 Απρ 2022
I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.