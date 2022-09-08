Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
      Γυναικείο σορτς για τρέξιμο

      Η πρωτοποριακή τεχνολογία συνδυάζεται με τα ανάλαφρα υλικά, για να σε βοηθήσει να πετύχεις τον καλύτερο χρόνο μέχρι σήμερα. Το σορτς Nike AeroSwift δημιουργήθηκε με στόχο την υψηλή ταχύτητα, ενώ προσφέρει άψογη αίσθηση και στενή εφαρμογή για ελευθερία κινήσεων.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Vivid Purple/Bright Crimson
      • Στυλ: CZ9398-551

      Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

      • Το μοντέλο φοράει μέγεθος Small και έχει ύψος 1,77 m
      • Στενή εφαρμογή για άψογη αίσθηση

      Αξιολογήσεις (55)

      4.4 Αστέρια

      • They feel as though you have nothing on!

        EdytaK632789806 - 08 Σεπ 2022

        They feel as though you have nothing on! These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and extremely comfortable!!! I have two pairs of these shorts (pink and green) and I will buy more in different colours!!!

      • My FAVS

        LeslieD967332028 - 29 Ιουν 2022

        These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.

      • love these shorts

        MystiM - 17 Απρ 2022

        I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.