Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
|

Δημοφιλείς όροι αναζήτησης

Κορυφαίες προτάσεις

      Βιώσιμα υλικά

      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature

      Γυναικείο παπούτσι

      109,99 €

      Υψηλή βαθμολογία

      Κομψό στιλ στη δεκαετία του '70.Αγαπημένο μοντέλο στη δεκαετία του '80.Κλασικό κομμάτι στη δεκαετία του '90.Ετοιμάσου για το μέλλον.Το Nike Blazer Mid '77 Next Nature έχει πλέον διαχρονική σχεδίαση που είναι φτιαγμένη από τουλάχιστον 20% ανακυκλωμένα υλικά ως προς το βάρος.Αντικαταστήσαμε το επάνω μέρος από δέρμα, ένα υλικό με υψηλό αντίκτυπο στο περιβάλλον, με ένα απίστευτα κομψό και μερικώς ανακυκλωμένο συνθετικό δέρμα.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Λευκό/Μαύρο
      • Στυλ: DO1344-101

      Μέγεθος και εφαρμογή

      Δωρεάν αποστολή και επιστροφές

      Δωρεάν κανονική παράδοση με το Nike Membership.

      Πώς κατασκευάστηκε

      • Αυτό το προϊόν σχεδιάστηκε υπεύθυνα με τη χρήση ανακυκλωμένων υλικών, από προϊόντα που έχουν ολοκληρώσει τον κύκλο ζωής τους ή/και υπολείμματα της διαδικασίας κατασκευής. Ένα από τα σημαντικότερα βήματα στο ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων είναι η επιλογή των υλικών, καθώς αντιπροσωπεύουν πάνω από το 70% του αποτυπώματος κάθε προϊόντος. Με την επαναχρησιμοποίηση των πλαστικών, των νημάτων και των υφασμάτων, μειώνουμε σημαντικά τις εκπομπές μας. Ο στόχος μας είναι να χρησιμοποιούνται όσο το δυνατόν περισσότερα ανακυκλωμένα υλικά, χωρίς συμβιβασμούς στις επιδόσεις, την ανθεκτικότητα και το στιλ.
      • Μάθε περισσότερα για το Move to Zero, το ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων, όπως τους τρόπους με τους οποίους εργαζόμαστε για να σχεδιάσουμε προϊόντα με γνώμονα τη βιωσιμότητα και να συμβάλλουμε στην προστασία του μέλλοντος όπου ζούμε και παίζουμε.

      Αξιολογήσεις (26)

      4.3 Αστέρια

      • A-OKAY

        MaKenzie - 26 Ιαν 2022

        I don’t love the foam-ish tounge on these shoes. They look very weird. I would order a half size smaller. I usually wear 9.5 and 9 fits great. THESE ATTRACT DIRT!!!!!

      • SpartanDad - 31 Δεκ 2021

        This shoe has a classic look, you can dress it up or down. It is clear that there are recycled elements in the shoe that make it appealing to those who are trying to steer away from fast fashion. However, the shoe was not very comfortable. It ran a half size bigger and the insole felt like a brick.

        Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση ή προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Great quality and style!

        MamaMac89 - 30 Δεκ 2021

        These Nike Blazer Mid '77 shoes are extremely comfortable! I love the fit! They are easy to put on. The style is extremely easy to wear with so many styles. These shoes look great with jeans, shorts, skirts, and even dresses. The shoes are a nice high top and all of the stitching is very well done. I love the fact that they are made from recycled materials and that they are saving the environment. How amazing is it to be safe with the environment and also comfort and style. These shoes are amazing and I can assure you that you will love them!

        Το προϊόν παρελήφθη δωρεάν ή η κριτική υποβλήθηκε στο πλαίσιο συμμετοχής σε κλήρωση ή προσφοράς δωρεάν προϊόντων.
        #productsprovidedbynike