Χάρη στο ευκολοφόρετο στιλ, την κλασική εμφάνιση των μοντέλων στίβου και, φυσικά, την ορατή αντικραδασμική προστασία Air, το Nike Air Max SC ολοκληρώνει με ιδανικό τρόπο κάθε σύνολο. Ο πλούσιος συνδυασμός υλικών χαρίζει μεγαλύτερο βάθος, ενώ παράλληλα επιτρέπει τη δημιουργία ενός ανθεκτικού και ανάλαφρου παπουτσιού για καθημερινή χρήση.
AmandaC - 31 Αυγ 2022
These shoes run HUGE!! I always wear a 8.5 in Nike, got them and thought they were mens shoes! I am exchanging for a 7.5 and hope they work! Order a whole size down! So disappointing and shipping took forever. Have not had this experience with Nike so I’m hoping the exchange comes quickly.
AlexandriaB519695919 - 31 Αυγ 2022
I was so excited when these came in - they are SO comfortable, look better in person and I can see these will be a great, everyday shoe. It runs true to size for me. Very happy!
7136210445 - 01 Ιουλ 2022
These shoes are comfortable! I would recommend sizing up half a size if you don’t want your toes squished. I usually wear a 6 but I got a 6.5 and they fit perfectly. Overall good purchase.