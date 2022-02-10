Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
      Το Nike Air Max Pre-Day αναβαθμίζει την κλασική εμφάνιση των εμβληματικών μοντέλων για τρέξιμο της Nike σε νέα επίπεδα, προσφέροντας στιλ υψηλής ταχύτητας που είναι έτοιμο για τις προκλήσεις του σύγχρονου κόσμου.Παραπέμπει στο παρελθόν, με σχεδίαση φτιαγμένη από τουλάχιστον 20% ανακυκλωμένο υλικό ως προς το βάρος, διατηρώντας τη ρετρό αισθητική του στίβου.Το νέο άνοιγμα της μονάδας Air δίνει νέα πνοή στην εμφάνιση του παπουτσιού, συνδυάζοντας εντυπωσιακό στιλ και απίστευτα μαλακή αντικραδασμική προστασία.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Metallic Silver/Λευκό
      • Στυλ: DC4025-001

      • Αυτό το προϊόν σχεδιάστηκε υπεύθυνα με τη χρήση ανακυκλωμένων υλικών, από προϊόντα που έχουν ολοκληρώσει τον κύκλο ζωής τους ή/και υπολείμματα της διαδικασίας κατασκευής. Ένα από τα σημαντικότερα βήματα στο ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων είναι η επιλογή των υλικών, καθώς αντιπροσωπεύουν πάνω από το 70% του αποτυπώματος κάθε προϊόντος. Με την επαναχρησιμοποίηση των πλαστικών, των νημάτων και των υφασμάτων, μειώνουμε σημαντικά τις εκπομπές μας. Ο στόχος μας είναι να χρησιμοποιούνται όσο το δυνατόν περισσότερα ανακυκλωμένα υλικά, χωρίς συμβιβασμούς στις επιδόσεις, την ανθεκτικότητα και το στιλ.
      • Μάθε περισσότερα για το Move to Zero, το ταξίδι μας προς την επίτευξη μηδενικών εκπομπών άνθρακα και αποβλήτων, όπως τους τρόπους με τους οποίους εργαζόμαστε για να σχεδιάσουμε προϊόντα με γνώμονα τη βιωσιμότητα και να συμβάλλουμε στην προστασία του μέλλοντος όπου ζούμε και παίζουμε.

      • Comfortable & stylish, but be careful in the rain!

        MorganT381505786 - 10 Φεβ 2022

        I really love these shoes as my favorite color is purple and they are super comfortable. The only problem is that the soles aren't great on wet/slippery surfaces so you can easily slip if it has been raining. These shoes are more meant for wearing indoors so I suggest to wear different ones if you will be doing activities outside especially on rainy days!

      • so dope

        J U. - 26 Ιαν 2022

        this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line

      • Best Shoe

        DR59017070 - 14 Ιαν 2022

        My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.