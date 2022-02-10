Το Nike Air Max Pre-Day αναβαθμίζει την κλασική εμφάνιση των εμβληματικών μοντέλων για τρέξιμο της Nike σε νέα επίπεδα, προσφέροντας στιλ υψηλής ταχύτητας που είναι έτοιμο για τις προκλήσεις του σύγχρονου κόσμου.Παραπέμπει στο παρελθόν, με σχεδίαση φτιαγμένη από τουλάχιστον 20% ανακυκλωμένο υλικό ως προς το βάρος, διατηρώντας τη ρετρό αισθητική του στίβου.Το νέο άνοιγμα της μονάδας Air δίνει νέα πνοή στην εμφάνιση του παπουτσιού, συνδυάζοντας εντυπωσιακό στιλ και απίστευτα μαλακή αντικραδασμική προστασία.
4.7 Αστέρια
MorganT381505786 - 10 Φεβ 2022
I really love these shoes as my favorite color is purple and they are super comfortable. The only problem is that the soles aren't great on wet/slippery surfaces so you can easily slip if it has been raining. These shoes are more meant for wearing indoors so I suggest to wear different ones if you will be doing activities outside especially on rainy days!
J U. - 26 Ιαν 2022
this air max line is amazing for men and women i have a pair and my girl has a pair and we love them the womens are a little more stylish but the mens also have some dope color ways. nike nailed this line
DR59017070 - 14 Ιαν 2022
My absolute favorite running/gym shoe! Light weight and has the perfect support I needed in my arch. I only wish they offered more colorful varieties…I went and ordered the green ones from the mens! Oh the size runs true to my other size 8 Nike shoes.