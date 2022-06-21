Τα Nike Air Max Dia προσφέρουν ανανεωμένη, αέρινη αισθητική σε κομψό σχέδιο. Το μίνιμαλ επάνω μέρος προσφέρει μοντέρνα εμφάνιση, ενώ η μονάδα Max Air, που περιβάλλεται από διαφανές TPU, τονίζεται ακόμα περισσότερο από τη μεγάλη ενδιάμεση σόλα για κορυφαίο στυλ.
4.5 Αστέρια
QiwenL - 21 Ιουν 2022
I loved this Nike shoes when i first tried them on cuz they are soooo comfortable! The mesh material makes my feet easy to breathe :) The air-filled bottom is a super great support to my feet and i can walk much longer with them. Plus, the customer service is wonderful! I bought my shoes smaller and returned them immediately. Nike got me covered and i got the new pairs in just a week!
JanetN - 11 Μαΐ 2022
I got the white, black and gold. They look dope! I tried them on and they seem comfy! There is not a lot of arch support so if that's what you need, you may need an insert. I recommend these - especially for the sale price!
reginaldc - 27 Απρ 2022
I bought the shoes for my wife who has low arches. She loves them and wants another pair. She mainly wears them for walking our dog.