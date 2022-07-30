Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE

      Γυναικείο παπούτσι

      139,99 €

      Στάσου στο ύψους των περιστάσεων με εντυπωσιακό στιλ. Αυτό το παπούτσι αποτελεί την ανανεωμένη εκδοχή ενός εμβληματικού μοντέλου, συνδυάζοντας σόλα σε στιλ πλατφόρμας και χαμηλό προφίλ. Η αντικραδασμική προστασία Air εξασφαλίζει μεγαλύτερο ύψος, ενώ το κομψό δέρμα σε χρωματικές αντιθέσεις προσφέρει ξεχωριστή εμφάνιση.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Μαύρο/Sail/Gym Red
      • Στυλ: DQ1823-006

      • Fire!!!

        ayannai - 30 Ιουλ 2022

        I purchased the AJ 1 Elevate Low Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize DH7004-017 and the AJ 1 Elevate Low SE Black/Sail/Gym Red DQ1823-006 on other sites. I don't even wear Jordans like that, but these lows are so dope and the quality is superb!!!

      • YasminK - 25 Μαΐ 2022

        I look cool now

      • These Shoes Are Fire!

        14906026998 - 14 Μαρ 2022

        I bought these for my teenage daughter and she loves them! They are true to size, comfortable and the colorway is fire!