Στάσου στο ύψους των περιστάσεων με εντυπωσιακό στιλ. Αυτό το παπούτσι αποτελεί την ανανεωμένη εκδοχή ενός εμβληματικού μοντέλου, συνδυάζοντας σόλα σε στιλ πλατφόρμας και χαμηλό προφίλ. Η αντικραδασμική προστασία Air εξασφαλίζει μεγαλύτερο ύψος, ενώ το κομψό δέρμα σε χρωματικές αντιθέσεις προσφέρει ξεχωριστή εμφάνιση.
Δωρεάν κανονική παράδοση με το Nike Membership.
5 Αστέρια
ayannai - 30 Ιουλ 2022
I purchased the AJ 1 Elevate Low Cement Grey/White/Varsity Maize DH7004-017 and the AJ 1 Elevate Low SE Black/Sail/Gym Red DQ1823-006 on other sites. I don't even wear Jordans like that, but these lows are so dope and the quality is superb!!!
YasminK - 25 Μαΐ 2022
I look cool now
14906026998 - 14 Μαρ 2022
I bought these for my teenage daughter and she loves them! They are true to size, comfortable and the colorway is fire!