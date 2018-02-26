Μετάβαση στο κύριο περιεχόμενο.
      Nike AF1 Lover XX

      Γυναικείο παπούτσι

      129,99 €

      Off White/Light Silver
      Cinder Orange/Cinder Orange

      Λιτή σχεδίαση χωρίς κορδόνια, μεγάλη ενδιάμεση σόλα, μαλακό εσωτερικό και ιριδίζουσες διατρήσεις που λάμπουν στο φως.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Off White/Light Silver
      • Στυλ: AO1523-100

      Αξιολογήσεις (1)

      5 Αστέρια

      • Beyond expectations!

        RachelK962675194 - 26 Φεβ 2018

        All AF1s run slightly large on my feet (normally a 9 in Nike, but consistently an 8.5 in AF1 for my preferences). These slides are stylish, sleek and comfortable. I love simplicity and versatility, and these do just that, while maintaining a high-fashion feel. I really like these and plan to keep!