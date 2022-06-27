Σχεδιασμένο για να σε ακολουθεί σε κάθε περιπέτεια, το Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 φέρνει τη δυναμική αισθητική με έμπνευση από το μιλιτέρ στιλ στο AF1. Το επάνω μέρος από εξαιρετικά ανθεκτικό λειασμένο δέρμα με επίστρωση έχει σχεδιαστεί για να προσφέρει στεγνή αίσθηση. Οι μεγάλες προεξοχές για προστασία από τις καιρικές συνθήκες του χειμώνα στην εξωτερική σόλα εξασφαλίζουν πρόσφυση χωρίς πρόσθετο ύψος. Το λουράκι διαθέτει κομψό μεταλλικό άγκιστρο που χαρακτηρίζει τα κλασικά στρατιωτικά είδη.
4.8 Αστέρια
Anna Bluv - 27 Ιουν 2022
I bought those sneakers for my 14 years old granddaughter. She saw this sneakers on line and asked me to buy them. She liked them from the first time she tried them on. Now it is her favorite sneakers. It is hot outside, but she is still wearing them all the time. Only one thing -she has to wear them with the high socks, otherwise the back of the shoes rubs her feet.
SupraSonic - 10 Ιουν 2022
The shoes look super clean and are totally unisex. I received numerous compliments from strangers just wearing them around town, people asking what version they are. They're super easy to style and go with everything. Really happy with them
chantelly - 03 Μαΐ 2022
great shoe , came quick ,was easy to purchase online . satisfied customer!!!!