      Nike Daybreak

      Γυναικεία παπούτσια

      89,99 €

      Υψηλή βαθμολογία

      Τα Nike Daybreak κυκλοφόρησαν αρχικά το 1979 και επιστρέφουν δυναμικά από το παρελθόν. Διαθέτουν την ίδια εξωτερική σόλα από καουτσούκ με μοτίβο waffle για πραγματικά ρετρό στιλ.

      • Εμφανιζόμενο χρώμα: Summit White/Pale Ivory/Light Smoke Grey/Λευκό
      • Στυλ: CK2351-101

      Αξιολογήσεις (68)

      4.7 Αστέρια

      • Good looks and comfortable

        VerónicaG548308991 - 04 Αυγ 2022

        I have been wearing these shoes for at least 9 months and I take them on every trip. They have good looks, are durable, and are very comfortable. I also wash them in the washer machine and dry them in the sun. Perfect shoes for walking while traveling!

      • NOT for overpronators

        RaniA31896499 - 09 Ιουλ 2022

        Great looking shoe, and would be comfortable, as long as you are not an overpronator like me. Even removing the insoles and replacing with my orthotics did not help.

      • Want these in leather or faux leather pls.

        14103803135 - 08 Ιουλ 2022

        Favorite shoes ever. They fit and feel amazing. Super comfortable. Wish they made them in leather also for winter. Pls make them in leather or faux leather!!!!!!